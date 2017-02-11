The first female elite athlete to cross the finish line in Saturday’s 2nd Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, Rhoda Jepkhorir of Kenya, said she would not hesitate to marry a Nigerian if approached.Jepkhorir told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) at the finish point that she would not hesitate to marry somebody from the country due to the kind nature of Nigerians.“If a Nigerian man should ask for my hand in marriage, I will marry him because Nigerians are nice people.“Nationality is no barrier, so far he is committed and caring, I will have no option,’’ she said.The athlete also said she loved watching the duo of Nigerian actors, Aki and Pawpaw, adding that she was so attached to Nigeria.“Aki and Pawpaw are my best actors in Nigeria. I have so much love for the Nigerian movie industry,’’ she said.The athlete, who is visiting Nigeria for the first time, said that winning the race was a dream comes through for her.“The race has given me the opportunity to come to my dream country. I will come over and over again,’’ Jepkhorir added.