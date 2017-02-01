The Spanish league is expected to introduce the use of video referees in 2018, according to their president, Javier Tebas.This follows widespread criticism after Barcelona were wrongly denied a goal in their 1-1 draw with Real Betis on Sunday.Betis had taken the lead in the second half through Alex Alegria. Barca thought they had drawn level, when Aissa Mandi attempted to clear a Jordi Alba shot off the line.The goal was ruled out by referee Hernandez Hernandez, but replays showed the ball had completely crossed the line.La Liga initially said they would not comment on the wrong call, but Tebas later told local media that video refereeing will be implemented, as soon as FIFA sends approval.“We have always defended the use of technology in soccer and in this case we believe that video referees is the most advanced option,” Tebas said.“The tests are already underway. I believe that beginning in July 2018, if FIFA approves it, we will start using it.”Tebas explained that they were choosing video referees over goal-line technology which is being used in other European leagues, because systems such as Hawkeye were too expensive.“This year there were three other similar cases and nobody said much about it,” he said.“Maybe people are making such a big deal this time because the ball went in by a big margin.”