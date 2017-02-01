Liverpool manager, Jurgen Klopp, has said he is not happy with their 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield on Tuesday night.David Luiz scored for the Blues from a free-kick, before Georginio Wijnaldum equalized with a header in the second half, to earn Klopp’s team a point.The German tactician says he is happy with his team’s performance, especially their response after going a goal down.“I’m not sure happy is the right word to say how I’m feeling, but I’m proud of the boys because they did outstanding things against a really good side,” Klopp told BT Sport.“We did really well. the result we can’t change. We could have lost because it was a penalty.“In the second half we caused them problems, we could have scored a second time or a third time. I’m happy we could give this sign and create this atmosphere. It was a good performance.”Klopp also spoke on Luiz’s free-kick, which appeared to catch goalkeeper Simon Mignolet by surprise, despite referee Mark Clattenburg clearly blowing the whistle.“That was world class from David Luiz we have to say that,” Klopp added.“You have to say we have to be prepared but he was surprised.“Even if he was prepared it would have been difficult to save it because it was hit well and right in the corner.“Two seconds before he scored David Luiz was stood next to me talking to Conte and drinking water on the touchline!”Klopp refused to rule out a title challenge and urged his side to continue to fight.“I said before the game, and people didn’t like it, but this wonderful, powerful club needs to keep its nerves,” says the Liverpool boss, whose team had lost their previous three home games.“Not everything is bad because we lose. This team is outstanding in attitude so lets do the best we can and see where we end up at the end of the season.“The results tonight were good for us, but we must continue to fight.”