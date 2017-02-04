Think you know everything there is to know about Kim? We guarantee this is the first time you’ll hear some of these confessions! Check ’em out, as told by Kim, below:

1. Kourtney and I were in the same Spanish class in high school. I was so smart I advanced a year! JK! She had to repeat a year of Spanish. But it was the best year because we had it together.

2. I crack my hands every morning.

3. I had a dark mole on my forehead that I had removed 3 times and it is a skin color and everyone thinks it's a pimple, LOL.

4. I have a permanent retainer on my teeth inside that you can't see.

5. I have 6 piercings - one bellybutton, one in right ear, 3 on my left lobe and one really high on left ear.

6. I have a freckle on my eyeball.

7. I hate the sleeve on a Starbucks cup. I leave the room for someone to take it off for me because I cringe from the sound. It's like nails on a chalkboard for me. I hate cardboard.

8. I hate cilantro, mustard, peppers, blue cheese, and red velvet.

9. I sleep with my eyes slightly open and it scares the shit out of people.

10. I take a blanket and pillow with me every time I travel no matter what. I need my own for the plane.

11. I have a nail file and cuticle cutter with me at all times. In my purse, travel bag, everywhere. I'm obsessed with my nails and cuticles. If my nails are chipped or not perfect, I feel filthy.

12. I know the alphabet in sign language and would cheat on my tests with my friends by speaking in sign language.

13. I jumped out of a plane sky diving when I was 20 years old and now I'm so afraid of heights.

14. I'm secretly the funniest person, but only in my inner circle. The things I say are wild.

15. I love only hot rooms and hate when the air conditioning is on. I knew Kanye and I were meant to be when I slept over and he had the heat on.

16. I used to play tennis and went to tennis camp in Ojai with Allison.

17. I almost got kicked out of tennis camp for kissing a boy. My dad came to yell at me.

18. I drove to Arizona to visit Kourtney in college and brought her my car. We swapped BMWs, LOL. I had a smaller white one she wanted and she had a bigger black one I wanted.

19. I used to never be scared of bees and always wanted to hold them and play with them and I never got stung.

20. I've never had a cold coffee drink from Starbucks or Coffee Bean.