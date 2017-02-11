Kenya’s athlete, Abraham Kiptum has won the 42.1km Lagos marathon.This is the second time Kiptum is winning the competition.At least 100,000 athletes from 27 countries, including Nigeria, participated in the race. It also featured around 64 elite athletes from 26 countries, 30 special athletes and 102 runners from Nigeria.The race started at the National Stadium at Surulere and terminated at Eko Atlantic City on Victoria Island, Lagos.