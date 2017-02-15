The Speaker of the Katsina State House of Assembly, Alhaji Aliyu Muduru, has been impeached and removed from office.Muduru was impeached on Wednesday by members of the assembly during plenary session of the house.The House Majority Leader, Alhaji Hanbali Faruk, representing Katsina Constituency, moved the motion for the impeachment, and was seconded by member representing Funtua Constituency, Alhaji Abubakar Total.23 out of the 34 members voted in favour of the impeachment and removal of the speaker.The lawmakers also elected Alhaji Yahya Abubakar from Kusada Constituency as the new Speaker.The speaker was sworn in during the session.Similarly, the House Chief Whip, Alhaji Bishir Mamman Dutsin-ma was also removed and replaced with the member representing Daura constituency, Alhaji Nasir Yahaya.