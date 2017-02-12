Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, yesterday in Kano declared that the political difference between him and his predecessor, Senator Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, can be resolved if Kwankwaso can submit himself for peace talks.Ganduje who spoke to reporters in his office said Kwankwaso and himself need each other in their political career, considering the long time relationship they have enjoyed.According to him, “I will make myself available for peace talks with him because I cannot have a political associate in the rest of my life like Kwankwaso and he too cannot also have a political associate like me (Ganduje) throughout the rest of his life.”Ganduje served Kwankwaso as deputy governor for eight years, during which he displayed loyalty to him.Things, however, started falling apart shortly after Ganduje took over in the face of the allegation that Kwankwaso was insisting on running the show in government and party.Their differences were further deepened by the consistent attack on Ganduje’s administration and policies by the Kwankwassiya Moverment, a group loyal to Kwankwaso.However, party stakeholders in the North-West, including Katsina State Governor, Alhaji Aminu Bello Masari have continued to appeal to the two political rivals to sheathe their sword and allow peace to reign.According to Masari, “I think there is a jinx in Kano which we are hoping the current leadership will break in the future, because they were together since 1999 and I don’t think Kwankwaso or Ganduje can build any political alliance that will last the time they have lasted. 1999 to 2015 is not a joke, and I seriously doubt if they can build such political alliance that can last for over 16 years with anybody.Masari noted that both Kwankwaso and Ganduje’s political life and careers are inter-twined, hence they are working behind the scene to bring them together, so they can expend their energy on developing Kano State.