Mohammed Joji, chairman coordinating committee on Abuja relocation, has said that the Kaduna international airport is ready for heavy commercial use.Joji, who is also the secretary general, aircraft operators in Nigeria, made the remark on Friday after inspecting facilities at the airport.Speaking to reporters in Kaduna, Joji said, “All the equipment were tested and are doing fine. As far as I am concerned, I am comfortable with this one, we are happy about it.”Joji said the airport had been re-branded with modern equipment in line with international best standard.He listed some of the items installed at the airport to include lighting system, distance measuring equipment, solar power, and other vital facilities.Alkali Usman, an assistant inspector general of police, added that adequate measures had been taken to ensure security at the airport and on the Kaduna-Abuja road once flight operations were diverted from Abuja to Kaduna.“Our level of deployment on the road has been assessed and we have earmarked where we will cover in terms of patrol,” she said.“We have also made arrangement to protect the airport and equipment, building and everywhere.“We have also ensured that all hotels and places of interest are protected and guarded, and we are going to increase patrol visibility.”Amina Salami, the Kaduna airport manager, said the airport was 95 per cent ready for traffic from Abuja.