Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram after a 22 week hiatus from the social media network.


He returned yesterday, Friday Feb. 3rd after deactivating his account last August due to fans' harsh messages towards his then-rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie.

When it was reactivated on Friday, all his previous posts were returned, as well as his 77.1 million 
followers.



