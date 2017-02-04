Justin Bieber has returned to Instagram after a 22 week hiatus from the social media network.
He returned yesterday, Friday Feb. 3rd after deactivating his account last August due to fans' harsh messages towards his then-rumored girlfriend Sofia Richie.
When it was reactivated on Friday, all his previous posts were returned, as well as his 77.1 million
followers.
