Jurgen Klopp has admitted that his job as Liverpool manager could be on the line, after their recent slump in form continued, with a 3-1 loss to near relegation team, Leicester City on Monday.Jamie Vardy netted either side of a Danny Drinkwater volley, as the Foxes began life with Premier League-winning coach, Claudio Ranieri.It was Liverpool’s fifth defeat in seven outings in all competitions.Klopp says he and the players are now fighting for their futures at Anfield.“It’s getting more serious now. We all play for our future, myself included,” the German said.“We get judged every day, especially on match days. Of course performances have influence on these things.“I feel maximum responsibility because I am the manager. I hope I use the word ‘we’ and not ‘they’ because I’m involved in this.”