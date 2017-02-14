Former Super Eagles skipper Joseph Yobo and his wife Adaeze have welcomed the arrival of their new born baby girl.Yobo made the announcement via his verified Twitter handle on Monday.The baby who was born on Monday is Yobo's third child after the couple's two boys.The 2013 Africa Cup of Nations winning captain also disclosed that both mother and child are okay."Delighted to announce the arrival of our Gorgeous baby girl on Monday 13th February, 2017. Mummy and baby are doing great!" Yobo wrote on his Twitter handle.