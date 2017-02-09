Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Tamira as she turns 20 years today.
He shared the above photo of her and wrote;
"Happy birthday to my darling daughter. @tamirabello 🌟 20 years ago I was given the best gift 🎁 you came along and gave me focus and determination to be somebody that you can look up 2. Keep making me proud. #somebodylovesy
