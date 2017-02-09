 JJC Skillz celebrates daughter as she turns 20 | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Funke Akindele's husband, JJC Skillz took to his Instagram page to celebrate his daughter, Tamira as she turns 20 years today.


He shared the above photo of her and wrote;

"Happy birthday to my darling daughter. @tamirabello 🌟 20 years ago I was given the best gift 🎁 you came along and gave me focus and determination to be somebody that you can look up 2. Keep making me proud. #somebodylovesy

