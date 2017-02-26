Leicester City striker, Jamie Vardy, has insisted that he was not involved in Claudio Ranieri’s sack as their manager.Ranieri was fired on Thursday, nine months after leading the Foxes to an incredible Premier League triumph.Reports claim some of the senior players met with the Thai owners to criticize the Italian’s tactics.Writing on Instagram, Vardy said: “I must have written and deleted my words to this post a stupid amount of times! I owed [it to] Claudio to find the right and appropriate words!“Claudio has and always will have my complete respect! What we achieved together and as a team was the impossible! He believed in me when many didn’t and for that I owe him my eternal gratitude.“There is speculation I was involved in his dismissal and this [is] completely untrue, unfounded and is extremely hurtful! The only thing we are guilty of as a team is underachieving which we all acknowledge both in the dressing room and publicly and will do our best to rectify.“I wish Claudio the very very best in whatever the future holds for him. Thank you Claudio for everything.”