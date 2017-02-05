Chief James Onanefe Ibori who arrived Nigeria, is to have opened a twitter account with the handle @ChiefIbori at about 8. 00 a.m on Sunday.At about 3:20p.m, three tweets had been recorded on the handle with he first saying, “Good morning Nigerians. #myfirstTweet.”The second tweet which has a video of him acknowledging cheers from the crowd that welcomed him at his Oghara residence, says: “I’m excited to unite with my people. The strength of any politician lies in hands of his followers.”A third tweet reads: “The energy yesterday was electrifying and intimidating.I’m greatful.” Meanwhile, Nigerians equally responded to him in a series of tweets that followed with many congratulating him while others condemned him on the way and manner he ruled Delta State while he held sway as governor of the state.