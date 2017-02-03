James Ibori appears in UK court 3:44 PM 0 Nigerians in Diaspora A+ A- Print Email James Ibori, former governor of Delta state, is currently appearing before a UK court for his confiscation trial. The trial is presided over by David Tomlinson, a justice at Southwark Crown court. If found guilty, he might forfeit his assets, worth about 250 million pounds. More to follow… Share to:
