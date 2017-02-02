Nigerian forward, Chuba Akpom, says Alex Iwobi's success at Arsenal will motivate him to do well at Brighton and Hove Albion.Akpom joined Brighton on loan before the close of the January transfer window – his fifth loan move since his promotion from the Arsenal youth team.Speaking on his loan move, Akpom states that he wants to prove that he has what it takes to achieve at Brighton."Just seeing Alex doing good is a really proud moment for me because we grew up together and he's like a brother to me," Akpom tells Brighton's website."To see him doing well and pushing on is good and I use it as a motivation. I've come here and I want to play games for the first team and show everyone what I can do."Akpom was in the Hull City squad that got promoted to the Premier League last season. And now he wants to help Championship leaders Brighton to get promotion also."Everyone gave me advice and every game we were just looking to win and push for promotion. Everyone was eager to get back into the Premier League and I'm sure it will be the same here, everyone will come in for training every day with the same winning mentality and I'm looking forward to it."