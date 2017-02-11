Nigerian trio; Alex Iwobi, Ademola Lookman and Sone Aluko have been nominated for the 2017 London Football Awards.Also nominated is the elder sister of Sone, Eniola Aluko.The list of nominees published by on Saturday bywestham.vitalfootball.co.uk, shows that Iwobi and Lookman are in the race for the Young Player of the Year award category along with Tottenham Hotspur's Dele Alli, Arsenal's Hector Bellerin and Ryan Sessegnon of Championship club, Fulham.Aluko is in the category for the Football League Player of the Year, while his sister, Eniola is in the Women's Player of the Year category.In other categories, the Premier League Player of the Year award if being contested for by Alli, Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal), Diego Costa (Chelsea), N'Golo Kante (Chelsea) and Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).The Manager of the Year Award candidates include Antonio Conte (Chelsea), Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur), Neil Harris (Millwall), Neal Ardley (Wimbledon) and Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham).And the Goalkeeper of the Year shortlist includes Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea), Alex Smithies (QPR), Darren Randolph (West Ham) and Jordan Archer (Millwall).The winner of each category will be named during the awards ceremony in the evening of Thursday, March 2 at Battersea Evolution and will be decided by a panel of leading ex-players, football administrators and journalists.The 2017 London Football Awards Nominees Full ListN`Golo Kante (Chelsea)Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)Alexis Sanchez (Arsenal)Diego Costa (Chelsea)Danny Rose (Tottenham Hotspur).Dele Alli (Tottenham Hotspur)Hector Bellerin (Arsenal)Ademola Lookman (Charlton Athletic/Everton)Ryan Sessegnon (Fulham)Alex Iwobi (Arsenal).Antonio Conte (Chelsea)Mauricio Pochettino (Tottenham Hotspur)Neil Harris (Millwall)Neal Ardley (Wimbledon)Slavisa Jokanovic (Fulham).Scott Hogan (Brentford/Aston Villa), Tom Cairney (Fulham)John Akinde (Barnet)Alex Smithies (Queens Park Rangers)Sone Aluko (Fulham).Hugo Lloris (Tottenham Hotspur), Thibaut Courtois (Chelsea)Alex Smithies (Queens Park Rangers)Darren Randolph (West Ham)Jordan Archer (Millwall).Eni Aluko (Chelsea)Jordan Nobbs (Arsenal)Karen Carney (Chelsea)Katie Chapman (Chelsea)Danielle Carter (Arsenal).Fulham – Feltham Young Offenders InstituteCrystal Palace – Powerchair Football Leyton Orient – DCD Football