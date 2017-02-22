A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Zamfara, Alhaji Bashir Ataka, has cautioned Nigerians against spreading rumours on the health status of President Muhammadu Buhari, saying it is part of the responsibilities of Nigerians to pray and support the President. He told newsmen in Gusau on Wednesday that those spreading such rumours have bad wishes for the country and the president.Ataka described as “very unfortunate the way some people are spreading speculations, rumours about the President’s health condition. “It is unfair for us to be spreading bad wishes for our leaders, instead of us to support them with prayers’’. He said it was imperative for all Nigerians to pray to almighty Allah to grant Buhari good health and wellbeing for him to come back and continue with his good leadership style.“We have to pray for Buhari as the leader we never had in this country, we should keep all our differences aside whether religious, political or regional; we should unite and support our leader to implement good projects for us. “We have to support President Buhari not only with prayers but all what we can to succeed in the task of moving the country forward. “It is part of our responsibility as good Nigerians to bury all our differences and unite to support our leaders,” he urged. “We all know the economic and security challenges we face in this country before and we have seen the changes particularly the way the federal government is making efforts to improve the nations’ economic sector.“We should avoid bad wishes to our leaders; it is against what is revealed in our Holy Scriptures,’’ he added. Islamic scholars in the state had on Tuesday conducted special prayers at the Gusau Id praying ground for the quick recovery and return of the president.