Ehanire Osagie, minister of state for health, believes doctors should not be going on strike, as there are other ways to address grievances.According to reports, Osagie said this during the commissioning of electronic medical records/e-payment and solar power installations to mark health week 2017 organized by the federal medical center, Keffi.He appealed to the doctors to consider the implication of downing tools.“It is only in Nigeria that medical doctors go on strike and abandon patients on the sick bed,” he said.“Health workers/medical doctors should not be seen going on strike. Under no condition must you go on strike and abandon your patients on the sick bed, due to non-payment of entitlements.“In most countries, doctors don’t go on strike as the interest of patients must be given top priority.“There are ways of addressing such grievances, it may take a little time but certainly will be resolved.”He said the government is committed to building one primary health center in each of the council wards across the country to reduce the heavy burden on secondary health centers.