George Clooney's mom, Nina Clooney is so excited to be a grandmother again that she revealed the sexes of the actor and his wife, Human activist lawyer, Amal Clooney's twins to Vogue magazine.The couple who got married in 2014 recently revealed they are expecting twins. Speaking to Vogue, George's mum, Nina revealed the couple will be have a boy and a girl. "It will be one of each! Yes, a boy and a girl. That's what I've been told" Nina told Vogue.