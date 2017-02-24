Nollywood Actress, Tonto Dikeh has again spoken out on her marriage to now estranged Husband Churchill Olakunle.Tonto spoke out after she shared a photo on Instagram and a fan advised her to go back to her husband so as to avoid people she was ‘better than” laughing at her.In response to the Fan's comment, Tonto wrote, “My love, they can laugh. As long as I didn’t come out in a body bag, I’m ok, no one knows how many STD’s I have treated or pain I know in marriage…if laughter is all they have then karma that bit me awaits them all. Thanks for your love. Yes, no marriage is perfect but mine was based on Gross lies/Deceit, Scam & many more Darkness.. I loved the man no one begged me to, I take all the blame!!”