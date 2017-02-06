Several groups and individuals have taken to the street in protest against the government, expressing their dissatisfaction in the state of the country.
See Videos:
"@tmetrow: #IStandWithNigeria— GIDITRAFFIC (@Gidi_Traffic) February 6, 2017
Watch this video TBH #GIDITRAFFIC pic.twitter.com/j8B0Rq55Ui @Gidi_Traffic"
"I came here to protest against an inefficient government"- Sowere Omoyele, Publisher @SaharaReporters #GlaziaNow #istandWithNigeria pic.twitter.com/u4cMfxTClT— GLAZIA (@Glaziang) February 6, 2017
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.