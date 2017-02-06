Charly Boy among the protesting crowd









Protest at the Nigerian High Commission in UK





Nigerians have come out en masse to express their dissatisfaction with the state of the country. Large groups are protesting in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and some other cities in the country. Some celebs like Seyi Law and Charly Boy have been spotted in the protesting crowdA protest was also reported at the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom.See photos: