Nigerians have come out en masse to express their dissatisfaction with the state of the country. Large groups are protesting in Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan and some other cities in the country. Some celebs like Seyi Law and Charly Boy have been spotted in the protesting crowd
A protest was also reported at the Nigerian High Commission in the United Kingdom.
See photos:
Charly Boy among the protesting crowd
Protest at the Nigerian High Commission in UK
Protest at the Nigerian High Commission in UK
Now I came to believe that tuface is just an ordinary coward who wants to make name but no have the liver, people who are true Nigerians who wants to see better Nigeria are out there, protest, protest, protest until Nigeria change for real and betterReplyDelete
Great Nigerians, I stand with u, one voice.ReplyDelete
WERE YOU GUYS NOT THE SAME PEOPLE THAT JUST FINISHED SHOUTING FOR CHANGE? Abeg, make una park well jor; the fun is just starting.During PMB's first coming the same economic collapse n now the same thing is happening again. and sensible ,Intelligent Nigerian still blame GEJ.ReplyDelete
Voting for change does not mean we don't have a voice when the government is performing way below expectations. Respect to those that came out. Poverty knows no tribe nor religion. APC step up your gave, I have lost faith.ReplyDelete
Sai Baba!ReplyDelete
Sai Tinubu!
Chanji Dole!
APC! Werepe Chanji!
APC ! Banza Chanji!
APC Kworshikor!