Nigerians in Diaspora have joined in the #IStandWithNigeria protest.


A group of Nigerians were spotted at the Nigeria High Commission in the UK, demanding for a 5min speech from Buhari.

President Buhari, on Sunday, extended his medical vacation to complete his treatments and tests in London.

  1. Opportunity to clear the air both ways. Show us you are well as reported by your aids and address the protesters since Mr presido is in the high commission.

