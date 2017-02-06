#IStandWithNigeria: Nigerians protest in Nigeria High Commission in the UK 1:52 PM 1 Latest News in Nigeria, Nigerians in Diaspora A+ A- Print Email Nigerians in Diaspora have joined in the #IStandWithNigeria protest. A group of Nigerians were spotted at the Nigeria High Commission in the UK, demanding for a 5min speech from Buhari. President Buhari, on Sunday, extended his medical vacation to complete his treatments and tests in London. Share to:
Opportunity to clear the air both ways. Show us you are well as reported by your aids and address the protesters since Mr presido is in the high commission.ReplyDelete