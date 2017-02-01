The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, and its Directorate of States have promised to offset the hospital and medical bills for the victims of pro Donald Trump’s rally in Igweocha Port Harcourt River State on 20th January 2017.The group also alleged that some State Governors and politicians in the country who are frustrated over their failed attempt to compromise their leaders, with money and other inducements, are behind the allegation that it is being sponsored by politicians.IPOB in a statement by its Media and Publicity Secretary Mr. Emma Powerful said “ apart from footing the hospital and medical bills, it will provide for the deceased families and those in hospitals no matter the cost, as a responsible group that will never abandon its people.”“Again, IPOB will pay for all hospital bills and take care of victims’ families up to meeting every funeral expenses of those killed on the 20th of January 2017 in Igweoch, River State, and urged the families to take solace in the fact that their people did not die in vain but for their loved Biafra Land and a government in another that recognized their existence and maltreatment, which Donald Trump’s government will fight.”According to IPOB, “this responsible Biafra restoration group led by our able, consistent, relentless, uncompromising, never say die and committed Nnamdi Kanu, and our members worldwide will do all we have promised our victims members families without any help from any government or politician, donor or financier of any kind, but from the contributions willful financial contributions from a few dedicated IPOB family members in few countries around the world.”“Meanwhile, we don’t abandon our people because we are IPOB. We are also going to secure the release of all our people in police, DSS, Army cells and those reminded in prison custody without any assistance from any state Government or politician.“We will continue to provide for and pay our lawyers to facilitate the release of those involved which never happened when our traitor and number saboteur was using Biafra actualization to defraud individuals and government to enrich self.Nevertheless, IPOB under the command structure and the leadership of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu is designed by God Almighty, Chukwu Okike Abiama to fight for the restoration, emancipation and for the total liberation of our people in Nigeria.“We want to assure IPOB members worldwide that we will not relent until our God given nation is restored no matter the odds and humiliation, nothing can stop the restoration Biafra nation.All those victims in Aba 9th February 2016, in Onitsha on 30th August 2015, 17th December 2015 at Head Bridge Onitsha and 29th/30th May 2016 at Nkpor and those in Asaba on 30th May 2016 and others who paid ultimate prices for the restoration of ancient nation of Biafra in one way or the other and their families will never be forgotten.IPOB also said it is no bothered by any allegation being peddled against their leaders and their members worldwide, because we are responsible people who have visible and identifiable means of livelihood, but unrepentant committed, like its leader Mr. Nnandi Kanu and believes in the restoration of Biafra.”“We are responsible people, well red, well traveled and well connected all over the world, all these allegations of being sponsored by politicians are laughable, idiotic and not something we should be cracking our busy brains, they only thing that we are focusing on now is the release of our members through the law courts and the restoration of Biafra.“We have no business hobnobbing and mingle with politicians or accepting their monetary gifts, which is one of the greatest frustrations, particularly some certain Governors who have tried everything within their powers to induce IPOB with money, but were roundly rebuffed.”“We therefore, call upon the public to contact the politicians they know and their aides for confirmation of our claims. IPOB is a global mass-movement that no single individual is capable of funding because we are in over 100 countries and territories all over this earth. We wonder who in their right mind in Nigerian politics can afford what it takes to fund IPOB. “IPOB depends on monthly contributions of dedicated family members all over the world for its sustenance.We do not have moneybags nor do we have politicians among us with bags of money to sponsor our activities and never will. “It will constitute an insult to the memory of our fallen heroes if we make a departure from our principled stance, or should IPOB seek to accept the engagement of politicians in our activities.