The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Monday released the prototype of the government and the diagram of the government it will run if it achieve the restoration of Biafra.IPOB in a statement signed by its Media and Publicity Secretary Mr. Emma Powerful said that it has become very imperative for it to release to its members and supporters worldwide type of government and diagram of government to be run in Biafra. IPOB said the government of will never cheat any body in the government of Biafra, in the diagram, the prototype government according to IPOB stipulates the directorates, commissions and agencies in the new government and it will be part of constitution of the Biafra government more are coming.