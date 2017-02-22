Introducing Pidgin Smart and Gele Photo Apps
Two IOS applications, Pidigin Smart and Gele Apps are definitely must have fun apps for a Nigerian or people with an exotic taste.
They have both been developed by Jave Apps, a first growing app development company.
This app is free to download to your Iphone, ipad and Ipod. Click Here to check out this app in ITunes Appstore.
Alternatively, to download it directly from the Itunes appstore by searching using the words “Pidgin Smart”.Or just want to prank their friends photos!
|Pidgin Smart
Pidgin Smart app provides the English translation of several Nigerian pidgin English. New pidgin words together with their English translations will continually be added. You can save your favorite Pidgin words or even share it with others.
|Gele Photo Booth
For your mobile app needs Click Here to contact Jave Apps.
