Two IOS applications, Pidigin Smart and Gele Apps are definitely must have fun apps for a Nigerian or people with an exotic taste.
 They have both been developed by Jave Apps, a first growing app development company.

This app is free to download to your Iphone, ipad and Ipod. Click Here to check out this app in ITunes Appstore.

 Alternatively, to download it directly from the Itunes appstore by searching using the words “Pidgin Smart”.Or just want to prank their friends photos!
Pidgin Smart

Pidgin Smart app provides the English translation of several Nigerian pidgin English. New pidgin words together with their English translations will continually be added. You can save your favorite Pidgin words or even share it with others. 

        
Gele Photo Booth
Gele Photo Booth app allows its user to add various Gele images, headwraps, t-shirt designs among other images to photos. This app will be a favorite delight for enthusiasts who want to transform their captured photos into an exotic work of art. 


This app has a sleek easy to navigate user interface. You can either use a photo from your phone or take a picture and use it. Once you have transformed your photo you can share it via Twitter or Facebook. Click Here to check out this app or download it for free to your ios device (Ipad, Iphone, Ipod).
For your mobile app needs Click Here to contact Jave Apps.

