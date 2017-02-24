The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) says it will hold the Anambra governorship election on November 18, 2017.Solomon Soyebi, a national commissioner INEC, announced this at a news conference in Abuja on Thursday.He said the 1999 constitution as amended, and the electoral act, had stipulated that the earliest day for the conduct of the election shall be October 18, while latest date for the election shall be February 14, 2018.According to INEC timetable for the election, campaigns by political parties will start on August 18 and close by November 16, while primaries will be held between July 22 and September 2.No political party has nominated a candidate for the election yet.Although, some politicians from the state have tacitly expressed interest in giving a shot.On Tuesday, Andy Uba, who represents Anambra south in the senate, formally announced his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).There are feelers that he may run for the office on the platform of his new party.Willie Obiano, governor of the state, may also be seeking a second term.