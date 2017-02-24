IN PICTURES: Tinubu, Yahaya Bello, Fayose attend Akeredolu's swearing in as Ondo Governor 3:18 PM 0 Latest News in Nigeria, Politics A+ A- Print Email Former Lagos state Governor, Bola Tinubu; Ekiti State Governor, Ayo Fayose and several other dignitaries attended the swearing-in ceremony of Rotimi Akeredolu as Governor of Ondo state. See photos below: Share to:
