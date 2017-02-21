Former President, Goodluck Jonathan, on Monday hosted the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Ali Modu Sheriff, at his residence.Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Jonathan said Sheriff was the Chairman of the party, stressing that issues within the PDP will be resolved.“We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that make us human beings and that is what makes us leaders,” Jonathan had said.See photos: