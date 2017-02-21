Speaking after the closed-door meeting, Jonathan said Sheriff was the Chairman of the party, stressing that issues within the PDP will be resolved.
“We are solving our problems. There are bound to be differences in politics. It is the way we resolve these differences that make us human beings and that is what makes us leaders,” Jonathan had said.
See photos:
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.