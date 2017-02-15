President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and some principal officers of the National Assembly on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave in the United Kingdom.
IN PICTURES: Saraki, Dogara visit President Buhari in London
President of the Senate, Bukola Saraki; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara; and some principal officers of the National Assembly on Wednesday visited President Muhammadu Buhari, who is on medical leave in the United Kingdom.
