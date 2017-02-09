IN PICTURES: NLC protest in Abuja 11:27 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email The Nigerian Labour Congress NLC has begun its protest in Abuja and Lagos. The NLC is protesting against the alleged anti-people policies of the government, shabby anti-corruption campaign and poor treatment of workers among other things. See photos: Photo credit: Punch Share to:
