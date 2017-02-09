 IN PICTURES: NLC protest in Abuja | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » IN PICTURES: NLC protest in Abuja

11:27 AM 0
The Nigerian Labour Congress NLC has begun its protest in Abuja and Lagos.


The NLC is protesting against the alleged anti-people policies of the government, shabby anti-corruption campaign and poor treatment of workers among other things.

See photos:
Photo credit: Punch




