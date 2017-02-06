IN PICTURES: Heavy security presence as protesters converge at National Stadium 9:51 AM 0 Latest News in Nigeria A+ A- Print Email Even though Tuface Idibia has announced the cancellation of the proposed protest, there is still tension in the air as several people were spotted at the National Stadium in Lagos. They claimed they will go ahead with the planned protest even though the chief convener has backed out. There is also a heavy security presence as protesters converge in the stadium. See photos: Share to:
