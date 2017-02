Wife of the Executive Governor of Bayelsa State, Mrs Rachael Dickson arrived Yenagoa on Sunday with her quadruplets.Governor Dickson and the good people of Bayelsa received them at the King of Glory Chapel and rounded up in their official residence in Government House.Rachael Dickson gave birth to quadruplets; a baby boy and three baby girls in the United States of America last year after several years of marriage.See photos: