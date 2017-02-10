The Senior Pastor of Champions Royal Assembly, Kubwa, Abuja, Joshua Iginla, was Thursday spotted with the Ekiti State Governor and Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Ayodele Fayose in the state.The cleric paid a courtesy visit to the Governor at his hometown, Ado Ekiti, the state capital.The cleric was said to have visited to offer special prayers for Fayose and some his cabinet members and Nigeria as a whole.They were then led by the Deputy Governor, Dr. Kolapo Olubunmi Olusola, to the palace of His Royal Majesty, Oba Alayeluwa Ewi Rufus Adeyemo Adejugbe Aladesanmi III.Iginla’s visit is coming weeks after the attempted arrest of the founder of Omega Fire Ministry, Apostle Johnson Suleman by the Department of the State Security Service, DSS, which was foiled by the governor in the state.See pictures: