Some youths from Bauchi State on Wednesday took to the streets to publicly debunk claims President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.The youths in their hundreds trooped out to support the Buhari-led government.The protesters displayed placards with inscriptions: ‘Buahri is alive, say what you like’, ‘Support Baba Buhari’, ‘I love Naija, I love Buhari.’The Pro-Buhari campaigners started their march from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium to other major streets in the state.See photos below…