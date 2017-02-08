 IN PICTURES: "Buhari is alive" - Bauchi youths storm streets to dismiss death rumour | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » IN PICTURES: "Buhari is alive" - Bauchi youths storm streets to dismiss death rumour

Some youths from Bauchi State on Wednesday took to the streets to publicly debunk claims President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.


The youths in their hundreds trooped out to support the Buhari-led government.


The protesters displayed placards with inscriptions: ‘Buahri is alive, say what you like’, ‘Support Baba Buhari’, ‘I love Naija, I love Buhari.’

The Pro-Buhari campaigners started their march from Abubakar Tafawa Balewa stadium to other major streets in the state.

  1. Rented Almajiris. Can they speak English let alone write. 'I love Nigeria' indeed, yet U kill Easterners at any slightest provocation. Even when a Danish man mock your MUMU Mohammed.

  2. Insha-Allah Baba PMB will be back hail and hearty very soon.
    Who ever that does not wish our amiable president well does not also wish his own parent well.

