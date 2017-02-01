Residents of Borno State came out en masse to celebrate the defeat of the nefarious Boko Haram terrorists that has cause untold destruction in the state.
The Nigerian military claimed that they have taken over the stronghold of the terrorists.
See photos:
Stories for the Gods, sponsored by PMB led APC government.. First thing 2moww we will here another bomb blast. The true story of Boko Haram will soon be released by the special grace of Alla..Sponsors,aim nd objectives. killing innocent and harmless citizens for nothing. aba there is GodReplyDelete