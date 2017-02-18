Wife of the President, Her Excellency Mrs. Aisha Buhari has charged privileged Nigerians to do more in the lives of the less privileged with a view to increasing the feeling of humanity among citizens.She made the call during the distribution of gift packs to patients at the four district hospitals in Abuja; Asokoro, Garki, Wuse and Maitama in commemoration of her birthday, On Friday 17th February, 2017.Mrs. Buhari, who was speaking through Senior Special Assistant to the President, Dr. Hajo Sani, further said that imbibing the spirit of giving will spread love and amity in the polity.She said these gifts exemplify the work that Her Excellency’s project, Future Assured is doing all over Nigeria, especially to the less privileged.See photos: