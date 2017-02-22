Argentine striker, Sergio Aguero, said pressure was on him to impress Manchester City Manager, Josep Guardiola.Aguero led the club’s Champions League to fight-back against Monaco on Tuesday, scoring two goals in the process.Speculation had mounted over the former Atletico Madrid striker’s future at the Etihad after he lost his place to Brazilian, Gabriel Jesus last month.But following Jesus’ foot injury, which will rule him out for much of the season, Aguero has been recalled to the starting line-up by the Manager.Aguero scored a brace and set up Leroy Sane for the last goal in the 5-3 victory over Monaco in the round-of-16 first leg.He said afterwards, “The truth is that those things are for the manager to decide, the only thing I can do is keep fighting to be able to play.“Fortunately he counted on me, now I have to help the team and show what I can do.“As I’ve always said I want to be here at the club, I’ve always said that at the end of the season it won’t be my decision. The truth is that with these things it’s the club that handles everything, and obviously it’s always my intention to stay.“The truth is we get on very well. What he wants, above everything, from all the players is that we push a little more. He’s always asking me for more, more, more!“Obviously it’s a sacrifice I have to make, that we all have to make, and fortunately tonight it worked and we’ll see if it keeps working in the next game.”