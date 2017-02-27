 "I'm too big for brand ambassador deals" - Don Jazzy | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
» » "I'm too big for brand ambassador deals" - Don Jazzy

12:16 PM 0
A+ A-

Mavin record Boss and superstar producer, Don Jazzy, has disclosed that he has stopped taking deals of being a brand ambassador, as he has outgrown that.


According to the music producer who spoke at the launch of Flobyt in Lagos, he's all
about partnerships now.

“Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships" he said.

Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Nigeria News Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top