Mavin record Boss and superstar producer, Don Jazzy, has disclosed that he has stopped taking deals of being a brand ambassador, as he has outgrown that.
According to the music producer who spoke at the launch of Flobyt in Lagos, he's all
about partnerships now.
“Brand ambassador? I stopped that a long time ago. We are bigger than those things now. We are more about partnerships" he said.
