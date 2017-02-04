Ayodele Fayose, the governor of Ekiti state, has referred to himself as an “authority” in politics, based on his years of active participation in Nigerian politics.Speaking in an interview with PUNCH, the governor said he owes no apologies for his actions and decisions because they are always in good faith.Fayose said he would continue his objective criticism of the government while reminding anyone who cared to know that he remains the “longest serving governor” in Nigeria.“Many have been silent now for the fear of the unknown. I’m the longest serving governor; I served under former presidents Olusegun Obasanjo; Goodluck Jonathan and Buhari. So I’m an experienced governor. This is why when I say things, they happen like that. Most of the things I say happen.“Some people in the APC are praising me for saying the truth always. They can’t talk. Courage is a virtue from God. Fearlessness is a virtue from God. If you don’t want to die, why are you a governor? People only want the benefits of the office, not the pains of office. I have nothing personal against anybody: I speak my mind and let the devil be ashamed.“I’m not their mate when it comes to politics: I’m a professor of politics. I’m an authority.”Fayose said his courage is not fueled by the diplomacy he enjoys as a governor and that those waiting for him to complete his tenure would also be out of office someday.“May I tell you that anybody that waits for me negatively to complete my tenure would not be in the office at the time. Anybody waiting for my downfall would be swimming in more troubles that time. My name is Peter, ‘The Rock’,” he said.When questioned about Buruji Kashamu’s reaction to his emergence as chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors forum, Fayose chose to show “maturity” so as to avoid further trouble in the party.“I will restrain myself from saying things that would further cause troubles within the party. I want to show maturity.”“If Senator Buruji Kashamu has anything against that, he should go to court. He knows how to go to court.”“I don’t want to go to the senate, so when they are talking in the senate, Buruji Kashamu should pay attention to it and not issues of governors. It is in the wisdom of governors,” Fayose said.The governor said he has seen no good in the Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.When asked if he would work for Buhari given a chance, he replied in the negative, emphasising that his loyalty will always lie with the PDP“Nigerians were seeing me as somebody who didn’t see anything good in President Buhari, but today the economy has been run aground. I have said it several times that you cannot give what you don’t have. The economic situation of the country at present is as a result of the body language of the president.”.“There is nobody who would call me, Ayo Fayose, a mole or an agent of destabilisation in the Peoples Democratic Party. There is no way I could be linked to any political party apart from the PDP. I have demonstrated beyond reasonable doubt that I’m a committed party member.“The president does not have an economic team and does not listen to advice. Whatever they decide in his clique, they foist it on the nation. At present, there is nothing sustaining the economy; the economy is sick because the managers of this economy are under the palpable fear to do what the President wants and not what is right.”The governor also spoke about his role in foiling the plan of the Department of State Services (DSS) to arrest Johnson Suleman, the cleric who was accused of inciting his followers.“Why should they visit the man of God at 1am? What kind of wickedness is that? Do they want to kill him? Let them come if they want to invade the Ekiti state government house. They should come and take away their police and DSS if they want to. I don’t care.”On the rally proposed to hold on the expected day of the arrival of the president, Fayose said, “I never said I would join the protest. I only said I support the protest. The planned protest is not against any political party; it is an advocacy for good governance.”