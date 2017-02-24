 I'm glad I never had kids - Oprah Winfrey | Nigeria News Today. Your online Nigerian Newspaper
Media Mogul, Oprah Winfrey, is glad she never became a mother because she would have been a terrible one.


Oprah revealed this in a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! ."

