Oprah revealed this in a new interview with Good Housekeeping magazine. "I didn’t want babies. I wouldn’t have been a good mom for babies. I don’t have the patience. I have the patience for puppies, but that’s a quick stage! ."
I'm glad I never had kids - Oprah Winfrey
