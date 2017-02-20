Former boss of Manchester City Manuel Pellegrini who is now the head coach of Chinese side Hebei China Fortune has spoken out about his plans to sign some players he has worked with in the past.Pellegrini who gave Nigerian forward Kelechi Iheanacho his breakthrough at Manchester City last season, listed the Nigerian as part of the players he would love to work with at the Chinese club in the future.Although the Nigerian has found games hard to come by under new City boss Pep Guardiola, Pellegrini insists the 20 year old forward is very happy at the Etihad.“ I have worked with a whole lot of players, but some I feel I won’t love working with them in the nearest future but I won’t mind luring some to join me in China,” Pellegrini said. “The young players I have worked with in the past are the ones I strongly feel we could work together again before I retire, there are many like Iheanacho, but I know he is very happy at Manchester City”,