Rafeal Nadal, 14-time Tennis grand slam champion has revealed he'll like to become president of Real Madrid even though he thinks it'll never happen.Nadal, a native of Spain has been a vocal Madrid supporter for a very long time and watches Real Madrid's games, but the 30-year-old greatest clay court player of all time, knows being at the helm of the 11 time European champions will be nice for him and also praised the work being done by current Madrid president Florentino Perez."If you ask me if I would like it, of course I would, why not?" Nadal said, via El Mundo. "But there is more to it... I think it will not be.""We are very good as we are," he said. "We have a great president right now and I don't think Real Madrid need me, but we never know what can happen in the future. "It is not something I can raise today."