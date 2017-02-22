Nigerian starlet, Kelechi Iheanacho, has praised his Manchester City teammates for their brilliant 5-3 fightback victory against Monaco in Tuesday's UEFA Champions League first leg round of 16 tie at the Etihad.City took the lead following Raheem Sterling opener but goals from Radamel Falcao and Kylian Mbappe gave Monaco a 2-1 first half lead.Monaco had the chance to extend their lead early in the second half but Falcao saw his penalty saved by Willy Caballero.Sergio Aguero made it 2-2 for City before Falcao got on the score sheet with a superb chip over Caballero to put Monaco 3-2 up.Refusing to accept defeat, City went on to score three more goals through Aguero, John Stones and Leroy Sane to win the absorbing encounter.Reacting to the win, Iheanacho who was an unused substitute, wrote on his twitter handle: "Fight, believe, don't give up, Manchester city."