Super Eagles forward, Kelechi Iheanacho, may have found a way back into Pep Guardiola’s plans, with news that Gabriel Jesus will be out for two to three months.Gabriel was taken off in the 15th minute of Manchester City’s 2-0 win over Bournemouth on Monday and the club has confirmed that he suffered a fractured metatarsal bone in his right foot.In a statement on their official website, City said: “He will undergo further examinations in the coming days to establish the extent of his layoff. We wish Gabriel a speedy recovery.”The Brazilian has made an impressive start to his career in England, since he completed his £27 million move from Palmeiras in January, scoring three times in his last three Premier League clashes.The injury setback means Sergio Aguero will now become the first choice striker.Iheanacho is likely to return to the bench for their FA Cup clash this weekend against Huddersfield. The 20-year-old was missing from Guardiola’s match day squad for the trip to the Vitality Stadium.It is the fifth consecutive game he sat out.Iheanacho was left out of the 4-0 victory over West Ham, the 3-0 win at Crystal Palace, the 2-2 draw at home with Tottenham Hotspurs and the 2-1 success over Swansea City.