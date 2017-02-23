Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of Police Special Forces in Kaura and Jema’a Local Governments of Kaduna State following renewed attacks on them.He directed the Special Forces to flush out perpetrators of the violence and restore peace in the area.In a statement in Kaduna by Commissioner of Police, Agyole Abeh, the IGP directed aerial surveillance of the area by the Police Air Wing to detect movement of the criminals.The statement reads: “In view of the renewed feuds in Southern Kaduna, the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ibrahim Idris has ordered the deployment of Police Special Forces to end the clashes.“The Special Forces have a mandate to flush out perpetrators of the violence and restore peace in the area within the shortest possible time.“The IG further directed the aerial surveillance of the area to detect movement of criminals who, in most cases, are responsible for the attacks.“The force is, therefore, determined to deal decisively with any person or group, either engaged or found to be fuelling the ember of discord among the people.“We also advice the people to be watchful and report any suspicious movements or activities likely to alter the peaceful atmosphere to security agencies.”