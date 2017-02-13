According to him, those who wish the president dead need to seek God's forgiveness.
“Every leader is installed by the Almighty Allah to help humanity and advance the wishes of God over the people," he said.
"The Holy Books urged us to pray for our leaders. The injunction is for our benefit because when leaders act right, the people will reap the fruits. Wishing a person dead because of political, ethnic or religious difference is a sin and I will urge all those who wish the president dead to seek for forgiveness from God.
He gave the caution through a message to the Apapo Omo Yagba Congress held at Isanlu over the weekend.
You can imagine ur English "If you wish death for buhari" u better do well in ur regime too,kogites are really suffering no payment of salaries,workers names were manipulated and replaced by other. Pls face ur state first before advising peopleReplyDelete