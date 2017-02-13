Kogi state's Governor Yahaya Bello has called on Nigerians to desist from wishing death for President Muhammadu Buhari.According to him, those who wish the president dead need to seek God's forgiveness.“Every leader is installed by the Almighty Allah to help humanity and advance the wishes of God over the people," he said."The Holy Books urged us to pray for our leaders. The injunction is for our benefit because when leaders act right, the people will reap the fruits. Wishing a person dead because of political, ethnic or religious difference is a sin and I will urge all those who wish the president dead to seek for forgiveness from God.He gave the caution through a message to the Apapo Omo Yagba Congress held at Isanlu over the weekend.