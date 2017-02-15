Oyebode said the need to address Nigerians has “become more necessary” after Buhari had a phone conversation with President Donald Trump.
He said though the president had some difficulty that necessitated his vacation to London, that should not bar him from speaking to Nigerians.
“I have seen pictures in the papers and he looks okay, and the wife says pray for him and all that, to assure us that everything is okay,” he said.
“But the pressure is on him now having spoken to Donald Trump.
“The least he can do for us is either to come back quickly or address Nigerians by teleconferencing or Skype or whatever.”
Oyebode said silence could lead to questioning of the president’s credibility, but that it would be soothing for him to speak to Nigerians.
“He should address Nigerians that it’s not as bad as you guys think. It will sooth the worried balms in Nigeria,” he said.
“If the president can find the time to talk to Donald Trump, then he should be able to talk to us.”
Buhari embarked on a 10-day vacation on January 19, but on February 5, he wrote to the national assembly to extend his vacation indefinitely.
He said his doctors advised him to complete and get the results of some medical tests.
Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo has since taken charge.
Address Nigerians indeed! So you are now eager to hear the voice of a you people wished dead. No matter what, if a person is ill the reasonable thing is to wish him quick recovery but in Nigeria it is not so. But you rather wish him dead. Wishing him dead because he is fighting corruption? Because the loopholes you people used to steal money are being blocked? Because you don't get free money like you used to? I think silence is the best answer for such foolish Nigerians.ReplyDelete
Prof. So it is in the law that he must speak to Nigerians after tendered a letter signified his intention for medical trip? Please quot the Section of the law so that Nigerian would know that you are just opening your mouth for opening sake.ReplyDelete