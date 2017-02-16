The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission has placed an order for the supply of 5,000 pieces of conference bags that will be locally produced in Aba.The commissioner for Industries, Science, and Technology, Henry Ikoh, made the disclosure while addressing newsmen at Umuahia on Thursday.Ikoh stated that ICPC procurement of made-in-Aba bags is the first among the series of collaborations between the state and several agencies of the federal government aimed at promoting entrepreneurship and locally produced goods in the state.He said, “The vision of Governor Okezie Ikpeazu is that by the end of 2018, all federal agencies and parastatals will be sourcing all their key materials from Aba.“This policy will save foreign exchange for the country and boost the manufacturing capacity of Aba artisans which by extension will strengthen the economy of the state.”